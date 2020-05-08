(BIVN) – For the first time, the County of Hawaiʻi is promoting a series of opportunities for COVID-19 antibody testing, along with the drive-through testing events that have been taking place over the last month of the pandemic.

“Premier Medical Group and the County of Hawai‘i are offering antibody testing at their Waimea, North Kohala and Hilo testing clinics,” the County says. “Antibody testing can determine if you have previously had COVID-19. Drive-through antibody testing is available nowhere else in the state.”

The next clinics that will offer antibody testing are:

Waimea District Park — Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Kohala (Kamehameha Park) — Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hilo (behind the Civic) — Monday, May 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

Antibody testing will be offered only to those previously identified as having had the Coronavirus, or those with high risk exposures, including healthcare workers, first responders, and family members or those with close contact to known positives. A simple blood draw detects the presence of SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies in your system.



Note: there is a $43 out-of-pocket cost to people whose medical insurance plans do not cover the antibody test. Call your insurance provider to find out if you’re covered.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen.

There are three more drive-through screening and testing clinics scheduled, as well.

Aloha Kona Urgent Care will be conducting drive-through screening and testing clinics in Kona at their Pottery Terrace location, 75-5995 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua-Kona. The clinics will be held on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, starting May 9, continuing until further notice.

Premier Medical Group with the support of the County of Hawai‘i , Hope Services and the Hawaii National Guard will offer a COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au on Saturday, May 9, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Premier Medical Group with the support of The County of Hawai’i, Bay Clinic and Hope Services and the Hawai‘i National Guard, will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic behind Hilo’s Civic Auditorium on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Access only through the Manono Street entrance.

These free clinics are open to the public, officials say, adding: