(BIVN) – As of noon on Monday, there were 2 newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, bringing the cumulative total statewide to 634. Of those cases, 81 (13%) have required hospitalization, and 574 (91%) were residents.

The cumulative total number of cases on Hawaiʻi island remains at 75. “From this, 74 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 1 being quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health,” the Hawai;i County Civil Defense reported Monday morning. “At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized.”

“These are very good numbers for Hawaii Island and Hawaii State, so much gratitude to the health care family for their guidance, hard work, and care,” the County said. “So proud of Hawaii State, being the number 1 in the nation of testing per capita, and in the top three states of having the lowest active cases identified. “

Nearly $1 Million In CDBG-CV Grants For Hawaii County

The State of Hawaii will receive more than $5 million in supplemental Community Development Block Grants coronavirus response (CDBG-CV) funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus, announced U.S. Senators Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi).

Of that $5 million total, Hawaii County will receive $975,815.

This is the second disbursement of CDBG-CV funds from the CARES Act, the third coronavirus relief package Congress passed, the senators say.

“The pandemic has exposed the deep divisions and inequality that are present in our nation. This funding will help our state with flexible resources so each county can appropriately address the needs of particularly vulnerable populations. Hawaii, and the nation, will continue to need assistance as we grapple with COVID-19, and I will continue to support funding to address the changing needs of Hawaii residents during the pandemic,” Senator Hirono said.

“Across Hawai‘i, families are suffering from the public health disaster and the resulting economic collapse,” said Senator Schatz, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new federal grant will support those who are unemployed and are struggling to make rent, help vulnerable communities get the resources they need, and support local businesses.”

These federal funds can be used for rent and food assistance, and may also be used “to provide grants or loans to small businesses, support non-profits performing essential services, provide workforce development and training services for displaced workers, retrofit facilities for medical use, and deliver essential supplies to elderly communities.”



Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Toursim Authority)