No Active COVID-19 Cases On Hawaii Island, Civil Defense Reports
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - All 75 identified cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island have been cleared by the Department of Health as recovered, the mayor says.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim shared some good news with residents of the Big Island on Tuesday morning, as he reported no active cases of COVID-19 identified on the entire island.
Mayor Kim read the following statement in the morning civil defense message:
On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 75. All 75 have been cleared by the Department of Health as recovered, leaving no active case on the Island of Hawaii. Boy, that does sound good, leaving no active case on the Island of Hawaii. Again, an active case means one that has been tested and verified having the coronavirus by the Department of Health. The first active case reported for the Island of Hawaii was back on March 16th.
These numbers today reinforces the importance of and success of following the policies of distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, face coverings, staying home if sick, and keeping yourself physical and emotionally healthy. The virus is still out there, and we need to continue to get better following the preventive policies of spreading this virus.
Acknowledgement and a huge Mahalo to all for helping to keep Hawaii safe.
Thank you for listening, very, very beautiful day to you.
