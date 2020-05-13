(BIVN) – There are 3 newly identified cases of COVID-19 on Oʻahu today, bringing the cumulative, statewide total to 638. There are no newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island, which means the total number of cases remains 75.

In its morning civil defense message, Mayor Harry Kim talked about the number of cases in relation to the number of tests. The message stated:

For information, the total number of people tested on Hawaii Island as of today is about 5,100, I say again the total number of people tested on Hawaii Island as of today is about 5,100. Of this, 75 has tested positive and all 75 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health.



The Health Care organizations, to all of you, and the supporting agencies, a huge acknowledgement and thank you, for your good work of developing and continuing a comprehensive testing network for the safety of Hawaii’s people. Know that early testing means early detection and early care, and you are helping developing a comprehensive database of information for health care officials to know what is going on and to keep on top of things.



For your information drive-thru testing will be conducted today in Puna, at the Pahoa district park, hours are from 9am this morning till 12 noon. Thank you, Premier Medical for conducting this free service and Hope Services, Bay Clinic, Hawaii National Guard, and County Task Force for helping.



A food drop off service will be conducted today in Hilo at the Civic Center Parking lot, hours are from 10 this morning till noon today. Thank you to the Food Basket, and the multitude of contributors for doing this and the Police, Hawaiian National Guard, and the State Sherriff Department for helping.



Remember the good numbers today, just reinforces the importance of following the policies of prevention. The virus threats still remain, and we need to get better and keep Hawaii safe.

$50 Million To Ramp Up Contact Tracing

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) announced on Wednesday that the State of Hawai‘i will receive $50 million in new federal funding to expand COVID-19 contact tracing and testing.

“I encourage state leaders to move at the speed of the virus and establish a contact tracing program that is fully operational as soon as possible. There’s simply not any time left, but there is plenty of money to get this done,” said Senator Schatz in a media release. Sen. Schatz is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The media release added:

The new federal funding, which was part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act passed by Congress in April, can be used to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, support employer testing, and support other testing-related activities.



The new funding for COVID-19 testing follows the nearly $4 million announced for Hawai‘i health centers last week, and millions more in financial assistance for health care providers and rural hospitals announced earlier this month.

Senators Aim To Boost High Speed Internet For College Students

Hawaiʻi Senator Mazie Hirono joined senate colleagues in support of a bicameral bill to help college students complete coursework during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a media release: