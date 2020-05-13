(BIVN) – The Annual Police Week ceremony held on Hawaiʻi island was a little different this year.

On Monday morning, Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Paul Ferreira and his upper command staff held a private ceremony at the “Ka Malu Aloha” police memorial wall located in Hilo. While this event is usually well-attended by the public, this year the department “did not invite guests or the family members of our fallen heroes to a formal ceremony this year”, in an effort “to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time still pay tribute to our fallen heroes.”

“This was a very tough decision, but we believe it is the right one,” a police media release stated. The release added:

Tribute was made to Officer Manuel Cadinha, who gave his life in 1918, Officer William “Red” Oili, who gave his life in 1936, Officer Ronald “Shige” Jitchaku, who gave his life in 1990, Officer Kenneth Keliipio, who gave his life in 1997, Park Ranger Steve Makuakane-Jarrell, who gave his life in 1999, and Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, who was killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2018.

A video recording of the event was made by police and posted to YouTube.

According to the police department: