(BIVN) – The total number of cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi actually went down by one today, bringing the cumulative total from 638 to 637 cases statewide. Hawaiʻi health officials say the subtraction was the result of updated information that prompted one resident diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi to be removed from the counts.

Officials say there are no active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island. The total case count on Hawaiʻi island remains 75.

“All that was tested positive has been cleared as recovered,” said Mayor Harry Kim in a Thursday morning civil defense message. “To all the Health Care organizations and supporting agencies, thank you for your good and hard work of developing and continuing a comprehensive testing network for the safety of Hawaii’s people.”

“Know that early testing means early detection and early care,” Mayor Kim said. “By your participation, you are helping develop a comprehensive data base of information for Health Care officials to keep on top of things so they can respond appropriately and timely.”

2020 IRONMAN Postponed

Despite the positive trend in Hawaiʻi COVID-19 numbers, the IRONMAN World Championship has decided to postpone this year’s annual event in Kona. It has been rescheduled for February 6, 2021. (MORE: 2020 IRONMAN World Championship In Kona Postponed Due To COVID-19 )

UH and DOH Partner For Contact Tracing Program

The University of Hawaiʻi is partnering with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health to create a program to train personnel and community health workers to help conduct COVID-19 contact tracing.