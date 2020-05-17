High Surf Advisory Issued For Most Hawaii Island Shores
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Surf heights of 5 to 8 feet are expected along south-facing shores until Monday evening.
(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of all the Hawaiian islands, including the Big Island, in effect until 6 p.m. HST Monday.
Forecasters say buoy data indicate that a long-period south swell has increased, bringing surf of 5 to 8 feet to shores around Hawaiʻi island.
“Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution,” the National Weather Service stated. “Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.”
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message on Sunday evening, asking residents to heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
