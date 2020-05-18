Third Circuit Court Judge Peter K. Kubota proudly shares a copy of the April 17, 1974 edition of the Hawaii Tribune-Herald newspaper featuring his father, Judge Ernest H. Kubota (ret.), being sworn-in as Third Circuit Court Judge by Gov. George R. Ariyoshi. (photo courtesy Hawaiʻi Judiciary)
Peter Kubota Sworn In As New Circuit Court Judge For Hawaii Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Kubota was sworn-in as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit during a special session convened by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on May 15.
(BIVN) – Peter K. Kubota has been officially sworn-in as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii island).
The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court convened a special session on Friday, May 15, and on Monday distributed this media release:
For the first time in state history, a judicial swearing-in ceremony was conducted by videoconference and broadcast live on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel where friends, family, and members of the public could watch. This break from traditional proceedings is one of many changes the Judiciary has implemented since February to ensure community health and safety while maintaining court operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald administered the oath of office from the Hawaii Supreme Court courtroom in Honolulu, while Kubota appeared before him in the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo.
Guest speakers also participated by videoconference. They were, in order of presentation: Hawaii County Bar Association President Michelle S.K. Oishi, West Hawaii Bar Association President Rebecca H. Colvin, Hawaii State Bar Association President P. Gregory Frey, Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Vice-President Margaret K. Masunaga, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Ronette M. Kawakami, Hawaii State Rep. Richard H.K. Onishi, Hawaii State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, and Gov. of Hawaii David Y. Ige.
Judge Kubota has served as a per diem District and Family Court Judge in the Third Circuit since 2019. He has practiced law for 30 years, with a solo practice in Hilo specializing in estate planning, real property advice and litigation, and business law. Following his graduation from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, he was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1989.
