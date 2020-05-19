(BIVN) – There was one newly identified case of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday; the only new case reported in the entire state.

The new case brings the cumulative total number of cases on the Big Island to 78, and the total number statewide to 641.

Of the 78 cases on Hawaiʻi island, 76 have been released from isolation, which means only two cases are active.

Today’s Hawaiʻi health department map showing COVID-19 cases by ZIP Code Tabulation Area indicates at least one case (but not more than 5) is now attributed to the 96738 zipcode, or South Kohala. The map previously indicated no cases were identified in that zip code area.

In today’s Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message, Mayor Harry Kim mentioned the lifting of certain restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The Island and State of Hawaii are moving forward in removing some of the restrictions established to address the coronavirus,” Kim said. “The State of Hawaii has done well in minimizing the spread and impact of COVID-19 but we must be well aware that the virus is out there. In moving forward, we need to continue to get better in following the preventive policies of distancing, face coverings, cleanliness, gatherings, and personal health to keep Hawaii Safe.”

NOTE: The COVID-19 zip code map was published at noon, hours after Hawaiʻi County’s morning announcement, so it is not reflected in the video produced this morning by BIVN. However, it is shown in the more recently produced graphic at the top of this post.

This story is being updated.