Public Comment Sought On Draft Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The comment period runs from May 19 to June 2, and the County is planning a virtual presentation over the internet set for May 27.
(BIVN) – The risks associated with volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, tropical cyclones, and floods – just to name a few – are detailed in a new Hawaiʻi County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, and now officials want the public to provide input on the draft plan before it is adopted.
The County of Hawaiʻi issued this media release on Tuesday about the next phase of the process:
In October of 2019, the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency embarked on a planning process to prepare for and lessen the impacts of specified natural hazards by updating the Hawai‘i County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Responding to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (Public Law 106-390), Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense began to pool resources to create a uniform hazard mitigation strategy that can be consistently applied to the defined planning area, and used to ensure eligibility for specified grant funding success.
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense invites residents and other stakeholders to review and comment on the recently completed draft update to the Hawai‘i County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP). The 14-day public review period of the Draft Plan begins on May 19, 2020 and ends on June 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., HST.
You can access a copy of the draft MHMP plan and narrated Power Point presentation [here].
A brief live virtual presentation regarding the Draft Plan and opportunities to receive public comment will be provided during this comment period at:
May 27, 2020 5:00 p.m. HST Virtual Meeting Platform – WebEx Please fill out registration form to receive an invitation to the hosted meeting [here]
Members of the public can also access a recording of the virtual presentation and provide written comments of the draft plan via the Hazard Mitigation Plan website listed above.
Please direct your comments and questions on the MHMP to Cindy Rolli, Tetra Tech, Inc. at cindy.rolli@tetratech.com.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The comment period runs from May 19 to June 2, and the County is planning a virtual presentation over the internet set for May 27.
(BIVN) – The risks associated with volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, tropical cyclones, and floods – just to name a few – are detailed in a new Hawaiʻi County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, and now officials want the public to provide input on the draft plan before it is adopted.
The County of Hawaiʻi issued this media release on Tuesday about the next phase of the process: