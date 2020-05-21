(BIVN) – Residential homes that have been “tented” to treat for termites are a common sight in Hawaiʻi, but how about 250+ room resort hotel?

With operations at the iconic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel decided to do a big spring cleaning.

The Kamaʻaina Termite and Pest Control company provided some photos of the massive job, to go along with this media release:

Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control is pleased to announce the completion of its largest venture, to date, the fumigation of Hawai’i Island’s historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The project was one of the largest fumigations in the state of Hawaii and possibly the nation.



With a daily crew averaging at least 24 full-time fumigators, Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control was able to successfully treat more than 7 million cubic feet of hotel space over a twelve-day span (late April to early May 2020). Key areas fumigated were the hotel’s 252 rooms and suites in the Main Tower and Beachfront Wing, four main restaurants, spa and gym facilities, retail stores, golf pro shop, and breezeway. The result was successfully eliminating active drywood termites, protecting the hotel from these wood-eating pests.

Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control also installed Sentricon System bait stations throughout the property to combat ground termites. Nearly 200 Sentricon stations were installed over a combined 2,895 linear feet around the hotel’s perimeter, creating a protective barrier. This multi-million-dollar fumigation and ground termite project on the Kohala Coast is part of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel’s planned $150 million renovation scheduled to occur in 2021.



With hotel operations temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel management utilized this time to facilitate the fumigation project. With exterminators deemed an “essential business” during this pandemic, Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control was fortunate to have its employees working on this project.



“We are grateful to be taking on projects like the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel during these challenging times,” said Delia Fabro, President, Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control. “We are fortunate to be able to retain all our employees to date and operate without having to request financial assistance. It’s a testament to the loyalty and confidence that our customers have in us. We look forward to continuing to provide value and high-quality service for years to come.”



“Although challenged, the Kama’aina crew was never defeated. Their team’s “can-do” attitude pushed them to the finish line. We thank each and every one of them for their hard work and perseverance,” added Douglas Costales, Director of Engineering, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.