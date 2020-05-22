(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is spreading the word about a new, mandatory travel declaration form that airline passengers will be expected to fill out during the time of the COIVD-19 pandemic. From the State of Hawaiʻi:

The DOT Airports Division is using a new travel declaration form for all arriving domestic and international passengers and all departing interisland passengers in Hawai‘i. The revisions include the addition of departure information, the purpose of travel and how the person made the reservation. Every adult traveler is required to complete the form in its entirety.



The new mandatory travel declaration form is being used instead of the Department of Agriculture declaration form for passenger tracking. Both forms are mandatory and will be provided to passengers on trans-Pacific domestic and international flights by the flight crews. The agriculture form will be collected prior to landing by the flight crew, as it was before the travel quarantine began. The travel declaration form will be collected and verified by an airport representative after the passenger exits the plane.

The new travel declaration form can be viewed online.



1,203 passengers arrived in Hawaiʻi on Thursday, according to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. That number included 363 visitors and 332 returning residents.