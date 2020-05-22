(BIVN) – Oxybenzone, a chemical found in some sunscreens and known to be toxic to juvenile corals and other marine life, has been reduced in the waters of Kahaluʻu Bay in Kona, Hawaiʻi.

The Kohala Center, which led an effort to educate the public about ozybenzone and more reef-friendly sunscreen alternatives at Kahaluʻu, issued this media release on Thursday:

The results are in: oxybenzone levels have dropped dramatically at Hawai‘i Island’s Kahalu‘u Bay.



Thanks to tens of thousands of visitors who responded positively to The Kohala Center’s ongoing “Reef-Friendly Sun Protection” campaign, oxybenzone levels have dropped 93 percent or more at water sampling sites in the bay between the start of the campaign in April 2018 and November 2019.



Cindi Punihaole, director of The Kohala Center’s Kahalu‘u Bay Education Center, attributes this to the dedication and aloha with which program staff and community stewards, known as ReefTeachers, approach bay visitors to educate them about ways to protect the bay’s delicate ecosystem, including wearing protective clothing and using mineral-based sunscreens.



“What these results show is that community stewardship works,” Punihaole said. “We are able to have meaningful conversations with hundreds of visitors every day to let them know about the damaging effects chemical sunscreens and physical contact with corals can have on our vulnerable reefs. We approach our guests as Aloha Ambassadors, asking for their help to care for Kahaluʻu’s marine ecosystem. A significant majority of our guests are unaware and want to do the right thing, they just need to be shown how.”

With County of Hawai‘i beach parks reopening this week, Kahalu‘u Bay’s fragile ecosystem becomes vulnerable once again to damage resulting from swimmers and snorkelers stepping and standing on coral reefs, as well as diminished water quality due to sunscreen chemicals and other pollutants. While Kahalu‘u Bay Education Center’s retail operations will remain closed indefinitely, program staff will be present on a daily basis beginning next week to provide on-site education about proper reef etiquette and the benefits of reef-friendly sun protection.



“We are putting out a plea to visitors to the bay to please extend social distancing practices to our corals and marine life, too,” said Kathleen Clark, marine stewardship and education specialist at The Kohala Center. “We urge swimmers and snorkelers to always use reef-friendly sun protection, and to keep a safe distance from marine life, corals, and even rocks that provide juvenile coral and limu (seaweed) a place to grow. If you must stand, please stand on sand. We all have a role to play in helping Kahalu‘u Bay heal and caring for all of Hawai‘i’s marine ecosystems so that they will continue to care for us.”



Oxybenzone levels declined from 93 to 100 percent at four of the five water sample collection sites. The northernmost sample site saw an increased presence of the chemical, which Punihaole attributed to visitors who do not access the bay from Kahalu‘u Beach Park and thus do not receive on-site education through the campaign.



Laboratory tests confirm that oxybenzone, an active ingredient found in many common sunscreens, is contributing to coral decline. Oxybenzone and other chemicals affect coral growth and reproduction, and also harm fish and other marine life. While the effects of these chemicals on human health are not yet clear, studies have shown that these chemicals are absorbed through the skin into the body, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year to request safety data on 12 sunscreen active ingredients.