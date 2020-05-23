(BIVN) – There are no newly identified cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, reported the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning. The cumulative case total on Hawaiʻi island is 81.

In this morning civil defense radio alert – read by administrator Talmadge Magno rather than Mayor Harry Kim – is as much a message about the Memorial Day weekend, as it it is about COVID-19. The statement reads:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 81 from that 77 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 4 quarantined and being monitored by the Department of Health.



For your information, drive through testing will be conducted today in North Kona at the Pottery Terrace from 8:00 this morning to 12:00 noon. Mahalo Aloha Kona Urgent Care for providing this free service and Hawaii National Guard and the County Task Force for their support.



The Island and State of Hawaii are doing well in minimizing the spread and impact of this virus. During this holiday weekend when we gather and enjoy the lifestyle of Hawaii please continue practicing the policies of distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, face coverings, staying at home if you are sick, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy.



Please be safe on this very special weekend of remembrance in honor of the men and women who died serving our great nation.

The official COVID-19 update from the State of Hawaiʻi is expected at noon today.