HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi Island and the State of Hawaiʻi are doing well in minimizing the spread and impact of the pandemic, officials say.
(BIVN) – There were 3 newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 647. All 3 cases were identified on the island of Oʻahu.
There were no new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message
On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island is 82. From this 81 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining one quarantined and monitored by the Department of Health.
Know that all the policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and personnel health remain in effect. Hawaii Island and the State of Hawaii are doing well in minimizing the spread and impact of the Coronavirus. We need to continue to do our part to get better as we move forward to keep Hawaii safe.
For your information, a drive through testing will be held today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8 this morning ‘til 12 noon. Thank you Aliʻi Health Center for providing this free service and the Hawaii National Guard, Hope Services, and County Task Force for helping.
Water Supply Extends Suspension of In-Person Services
The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i has extended the suspension of in-person payment collections and customer service inquiries through Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
As a safety precaution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DWS is continuing to accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or non-cash payments left in a secured DWS payment drop box. To pay a water bill online, please visit hawaiidws.org, click either the “Pay Your Bill Online” or “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal. Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime. There are no fees for these services.
For more information about no-charge payment options, please call one of the following Customer Service offices during normal operating hours:
DWS is committed to providing essential, safe, and reliable water service. This water continues to undergo routine water-quality testing that shows it meets all state and federal drinking water requirements.
DWS thanks customers for their patience and understanding while urging everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please stay healthy and do your part to help prevent the spread of the virus!
