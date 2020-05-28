(BIVN) – There were 3 newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 647. All 3 cases were identified on the island of Oʻahu.

There were no new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island is 82. From this 81 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining one quarantined and monitored by the Department of Health.



Know that all the policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and personnel health remain in effect. Hawaii Island and the State of Hawaii are doing well in minimizing the spread and impact of the Coronavirus. We need to continue to do our part to get better as we move forward to keep Hawaii safe.



For your information, a drive through testing will be held today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8 this morning ‘til 12 noon. Thank you Aliʻi Health Center for providing this free service and the Hawaii National Guard, Hope Services, and County Task Force for helping.

Water Supply Extends Suspension of In-Person Services