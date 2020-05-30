(BIVN) – Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim issued COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 7 on Friday, detailing which county parks will be opened and which will remain closed as of June 1, 2020.

The new rule will allow many County Parks and Recreation facilities to reopen, including all rodeo areas, the Hilo Drag Strip, the Hilo Skeet Range, and all County cemeteries.

However, the following park facilities will remain closed:

Here is the full text of COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 7:

On March 4, 2020, Governor David Y. Ige declared a state of emergency in Hawaii in response to the public health threat posed by COVID-19. In response to the state of emergency posed by COVID-19, I issued an Emergency Proclamation, Supplemental Proclamations, and Emergency Rules 1,2, 3, 4, Amendment to Rule 4, 5, and 6.



Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 127A-25 and due to the continued public health concerns related to COVID-19, I hereby find that immediate promulgation of this rule is necessary and do so in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of this County. This rule amends Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4 dated May 6, 2020, related to County parks and recreational facilities (Section 11.7) and rescinds Amendment to Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4 dated May 19, 2020. This rule also extends Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Rules 4 and 5 to June 30, 2020.



Section 11.7 of Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Rule No. 4, dated May 6, 2020 and Amendment to Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4 dated May 19, 2020, are hereby rescinded and replaced as follows:



Parks and Recreational Facilities:



a.) All County of Hawaii parks and recreational facilities: (1) listed specifically in Hawaii County Code, Chapter 15 Parks & Recreation, Article 3, Section 15-68.1 “parks and recreational facility schedule,” or (2) as defined by Hawaii County Code, Chapter 15, Article 1, Section 15-3 as a “park area” or “recreational area” are OPENED from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. pursuant to the following requirements, unless addressed separately hereinafter:



i. Social distancing requirements contained in Governor David Y. Ige’s 8th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation, as amended or superseded, shall be followed;



ii. No gathering of more than 10 persons is permitted;



iii. No organized sports activities are permitted;



iv. No contact sports are permitted



v. No camping or use of any grills is permitted;



vi. No erection of canopies larger than 10’xlO’ is permitted



vii. No use of pavilions or shade structures is permitted;



viii. All permits and reservations for use associated with all park sites and recreational facilities are cancelled through June 30, 2020; and



ix. Commercial activities may resume, subject to approval of the Director of Parks and Recreation and provided they adhere to applicable industry standards, CDC guidance, and State and County requirements.



b.) The following County of Hawaii parks and recreational facilities remain closed to the general public:



i. All community centers and senior centers



ii. All gymnasiums and covered play court facilities and Waiākea Recreation Center



iii. All swimming pools



iv. Hakalau Beach Park (previously closed)



v. Ho’olulu Complex; excluding the outdoor tennis courts



vi. Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole Park (construction)



vii. Laurence J. Capellas Ballfield (site shared with DOE)



viii. Pana’ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens (construction)



ix. Shipman Gym (site shared with DOE)



x. Waiākea Waena Park (site shared with DOE)



The Director of Parks and Recreation may authorize specific uses of the above-listed facilities for County-operated programs and services.



c.) The following County of Hawaiʻi parks and recreational facilities remain closed to the general public, Mondays through Fridays, for the safe operation of approved childcare programs:



i. Greenwell Park & Sgt. Rodney J. T. Yano Memorial Hall



ii. Waiākea Uka Park & Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym



iii. Waimea Community Centerd.



d.) The following County of Hawaii parks and recreational facilities may open for specific, limited term uses pursuant to requests for use approved by the Director of Parks & Recreation:



i. All rodeo arenas



ii. Hilo Drag Strip



iii. Hilo Skeet Range



Requests for use of the above-listed facilities requires a comprehensive plan to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of participants and support individuals that includes, but is not limited to: (1) restrictions on gathering; (2) enforcement of social distancing requirements; (3) strategies for disinfecting/sanitization of all common touch surfaces; and (4) preclusion of spectators, and other considerations as may be applicable to the use/venue.



e.) All County cemeteries, including veterans’ cemeteries administered by the County, remains open for visitation during their standard hours of operation.



f.) The Pana’ewa Equestrian Center remains open only for those persons with valid horse stall rental agreements that are actively boarding a horse or storing authorized equipment/supplies at the facility.



g.) The Hilo Municipal Golf Course remains open with modified rules for play in effect. The golf pro shop concession and restaurant concession may resume modified operations and hours subject to approval of the Director of Parks and Recreation



h.) All other State or County restrictions related to COVID-19 must be followed,including, but not limited to, applicable quarantine restrictions.



This section is subject to specific park closures as designated by the County of Hawai’i Department of Parks and Recreation and supersedes any conflicting County of Hawai’i emergency rule provision.



Pursuant to Hawai’i Revised Statutes Section §127A-29, any person violating this Rule shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, fined not more than $5,000 or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.



This rule shall take effect June 1, 2020 and shall continue through June 30, 2020 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by my subsequent order, or as otherwise provided by law. Mayor’s COVID Emergency Rules 4 and 5 shall continue through June 30, 2020 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by my subsequent order, or as otherwise provided by law.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Hawai’i to be affixed. Done this 29th day of May 2020 in Hilo, Hawai’i.