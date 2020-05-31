(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message on Sunday morning, May 31:

This is a COVID-19 informational update for Sunday, May 31st.



On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested on Hawaii Island to date is 7,688. Out of this, 81 were identified as positive for having the virus. All 81 have been cleared as recovered leaving no active cases for Hawaii Island. I say again, there are no active cases on Hawaii Island. For clarification, the change of count of positive cases reported from 82 to 81 was because of a false positive count identified by the Department of Health.



For your information, scheduled for Monday, June 1st, drive through testing for North Kona and an Oʻhana Food Service for Kaʻu.



The Island and State have responded well in efforts to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus. This has allowed Hawaii to go forward. As announced, due to the communities good work, openings of businesses, parks, beaches, and activities are occurring. Individual opening dates will be dependent on readiness to meet the requirements of safety. If assistance is needed, please call the Hawaii County Task Force at 935-0031.



Ongoing forward, know that the virus threat remains and we need to continue to follow the preventive policies to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. A huge and grateful thank you to the community of Hawaii for doing your part to keep Hawaii safe.



Thank you for listening. Have a beautiful Sunday.