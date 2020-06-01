(BIVN) – There are no active cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, officials said on Monday, and no newly reported cases statewide.

The County of Hawaiʻi stated in its morning civil defense radio message that it will be changing the way it reports the daily numbers going forward. Rather than reporting the cumulative total, it will instead report the number of active cases. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island is zero. An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is being monitored by the Department of Health. Again, the number of active cases is zero at this date for the Island of Hawaii. This format, reporting only active cases status, will now be used in the daily update.



For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8:00 this morning ‘til 12:00 noon. Thank you Aliʻi Health for providing this free service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping. Additionally, an Ohana Food Service is scheduled today in Ka`u at the Naʻalehu Shopping Center. Hours are from 10:00 this morning ’til 12:00 noon. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their partners for making this possible and the Hawaii Police, Hawaii National Guard, and State Sheriffs for helping.



The Island and State of Hawaii are to be commended in their work to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus. Ongoing forward, know that the virus threat remains and the community needs to continue following the preventive policies to stop the spread of the virus. A huge and grateful thank you to the community of Hawaii for doing your part to keep our home safe.

USDA Program To Help Feed Hawaiʻi Families

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) issued this news release today on a new program that will help feed more than 93,000 children eligible for free and reduced school meals. The office of Senator Schatz reported:

Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D- Hawai‘i) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Hawai‘i’s request to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, ensuring that children in the state can continue to have access to nutritious food during the COVID-19 crisis. Authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the P-EBT program will provide approximately $16.8 million to 24,025 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households and $12.5 million to 20,147 non-SNAP households with children eligible for free and reduced price school meals.



“With thousands unemployed and schools closed, many Hawai‘i families are struggling to put food on the table, especially those in low income or underserved communities,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new program will help make sure that children who rely on school food programs are still getting the meals they need at home during the pandemic.”



The coronavirus pandemic has forced all K-12 schools in Hawai‘i to close for the remainder of the academic year. While this is necessary to keep families safe, many children are now at great risk of food insecurity. In Hawai‘i, approximately 51 percent of schoolchildren – more than 93,300 – are eligible for free or reduced priced meals.



Under the P-EBT program, eligible households will receive an EBT card with the value of free school breakfast and lunch for school closures extending from March 16, 2020 through May 28, 2020, a total of 54 days. The families can use the EBT cards to purchase food. This program does not affect eligibility for or the operation of other nutrition programs that children and families may be participating in.

Inter-Island Travel Restriction Update?

A news conference will be held today at 2 p.m. with Governor David Ige and other state officials. They are expected to reveal and discuss details for the re-opening of interisland travel.