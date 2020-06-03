(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works is letting residents in the Kaumana-area of Hilo know that street light repairs are getting underway this week.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting street light repairs on five streets in the Kaumana area of Hilo. Starting this week, the Traffic Division will be removing street light poles that need to be replaced and installing new poles. Street light poles will be replaced on the following streets: five poles on Kilikina Street (from Waialeale Place to the dead end), three on Waialeale Place, two on Kaeokulani Place, and one pole each on Hokulea Place and Lei Hinahina Place.



Residents are advised that during this work the area will not have street lights. Those street lights requiring the construction of new foundations may be non-functional for the entire duration of the project.



Work will be conducted weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., from June 3, 2020, through Monday, August 3, 2020, weather and construction conditions permitting.



Street traffic will not be impacted while the street light repairs are conducted.



The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.



If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.