(BIVN) – Hawaii’s first “design your own sushi” takeout restaurant set to open in Pahoa today (June 5). Its also one of the first new restaurants to open in the time of COVID-19 social distancing and regulation.

This news release was shared by Keolanui Consulting on behalf of Sushi Hawaii:

Sushi Hawaii, a new “design your own sushi” takeout restaurant, will open in the Puna Kai Shopping Center on Friday June, 5th, from 11am to 5pm. Along with social distancing and safety measures in place, there will be giveaways with every purchase and live music outside by Loeka & Friends.



Sushi Chef and Owner Kaikili Roldan has worked in a variety of fine dining restaurants, including an apprenticeship under sushi master Norio Yamamoto. Roldan decided to use his knowledge and technique to start a fast, casual, concept where customers can build their own sushi roll or bowls (from safely behind plexiglass). After over a decade of working in fine dining and living on the Westside of the island, Roldan has moved his family back to where he grew up, and aims to bring fast, affordable, and delicious sushi to East Hawaii.



“I knew opening my first restaurant wouldn’t be easy, but the COVID-19 pandemic has really thrown us a loop. After a lot of delays, but also a lot of support from our community, we’re confident that we can safely open with social distancing and other safety measures in place. As far as I know, we’ll be the first in the state that lets people design their own sushi with an open line concept.” – Kaikili Roldan, Chef + Owner



The first step in the “design your own sushi” process at Sushi Hawaii is to choose your base of nori, soy paper, or a bowl. Then you add white rice, brown rice, or mixed greens and pick the size and style between a handroll, hosomaki (small), uramaki (medium), or futomaki (large). Then comes the proteins, like kampachi or Hamakua mushrooms, fillings, like avocado or ocean salad, toppings, and sauces.



There are also tried and true “signature flavors” of rolls and bowls already designed for you to choose from. Sushi Hawaii offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options to choose from as well. Along with sushi rolls and bowls, they will offer take-home sushi bakes, and sushi cakes, by special order. Customers will be able to order in-person, online, or by phone. See the full menu at: www.sushihirollsandbowls.com.



Sushi Hawaii is located in the Puna Kai Shopping Center, at the intersection of Pahoa Village Road and Kahakai Boulevard. Grand opening hours will be from 11am to 5pm. Regular hours, starting Saturday, June 6th, will be from 10:30am to 7:30pm, Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesday).