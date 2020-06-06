Big Island Video News has changed our graphics presentation to better compliment the current messaging from county officials, which features the number of "active" cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code.
HCCD: No Active COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii County Saturday
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - In a short Saturday morning message, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported no active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There are no active cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island as of Saturday morning, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense officials say.
The cumulative total number of cases in Hawaiʻi county remains 81, with all 81 released from isolation.
Here is this morning’s civil defense message:
This is a COVID-19 informational update for Saturday, June 6th.
On today’s report of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island stands at zero. An active case is defined by the Department of Health as an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is presently being monitored by the Department of Health.
Hawaii’s people are to be commended in their work and cooperation to minimize the spread of the virus.
On going forward, know that the coronavirus threat remains and we need to continue to follow the preventive policies to stop this virus and keep Hawaii safe.
Here is this morning’s civil defense message: