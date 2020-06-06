(BIVN) – Employees of a prominent Kona hotel received a little extra support and aloha on Friday.

The Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel held a special drive-thru care package event, handing out care packages to hotel employees and their families.

The Hawaiʻi tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, with widespread hotel and resort closures statewide.

“We can all use more aloha during this difficult time,” said Scott Pauli, General Manager, Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. “It’s a sincere pleasure for us to celebrate our employees, show our appreciation and let them know how much we look forward to welcoming them back to the resort when it is safe to re-open.”

More than 140 team members took home boxes of locally-sourced food, according to the hotel representatives. Items included bread from Punalu‘u Bakery, fresh fish from Kona Fish Co. and Fresh Island Fish, cookies from Standard Bakery, rice from Hilo Rice Mill as well as much more, courtesy of the resort and generous local businesses.