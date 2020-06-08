BIVN graphic features the number of "active" cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code. Note that the Hilo area is no longer yellow on this map.
No Active COVID-19 Cases On Hawaiʻi Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - On Sunday, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported two more cases were identified on Oʻahu.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There are no active cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Monday morning.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this radio message before 8 a.m. HST on June 8th:
On today’s report of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island stands at zero.
For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8:00 this morning ‘til 12:00 noon. Thank you Alii Health for providing this free service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.
In moving forward, know that the Coronavirus threat is still out there and we must continue to not only follow the preventive policies to protect our community, but to get better. Please continue doing your part to stop this virus.
Thank you for listening and have a safe day.
On Sunday, the State of Hawaiʻi reported two (2) newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide. They were both on Oʻahu.
There have been 675 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi since the outbreak began. 17 people have died and 84 have been hospitalized. 617 have been released from isolation.
Passenger Arrivals By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority on Sunday, in reference to Saturday numbers:
Yesterday, 1,656 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
