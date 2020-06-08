(BIVN) – There are no active cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Monday morning.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this radio message before 8 a.m. HST on June 8th:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island stands at zero.



For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8:00 this morning ‘til 12:00 noon. Thank you Alii Health for providing this free service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.



In moving forward, know that the Coronavirus threat is still out there and we must continue to not only follow the preventive policies to protect our community, but to get better. Please continue doing your part to stop this virus.



Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

On Sunday, the State of Hawaiʻi reported two (2) newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide. They were both on Oʻahu.

There have been 675 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi since the outbreak began. 17 people have died and 84 have been hospitalized. 617 have been released from isolation.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority on Sunday, in reference to Saturday numbers: