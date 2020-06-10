(BIVN) – Governor David Ige officially lifted the 14-day quarantine requirement for inter-island travelers – effective 12:01 a.m. on June 16, 2020 – but kept in place the quarantine for out-of-state travelers, when he signed a ninth supplementary emergency proclamation on Wednesday.

The latest proclamation extends the COVID-19 emergency period through July 31.

While the out-of-state quarantine remains in place, the governor has the authority to “make exemptions for transit corridors/bubbles”, the State says.

“We are working very hard toward re-opening out-of-state travel, but we’re not there yet,” said Governor Ige. “We are being very cautious. There are new virus flare-ups in key mainland markets – including California where more than 2,000 new cases were reported yesterday. Oregon, Arizona and Texas are also reporting their highest number of new daily cases.”

The State says the 9th proclamation includes:

Criminal liability for hosts of guests who violate quarantine requirements or owners of cars that are rented to quarantine violators.

The extension of the eviction moratorium through July 31.

The elimination of prohibitions related to beaches, boating, hiking and shoreline fishing, as these activities are being addressed through the counties in coordination with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

There remains no active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of Wednesday, however four (4) new cases were reported statewide.