(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their active search for a issuing free diver off Hawaii Island on Thursday evening.

The USCG say 20-year-old Malcolm Davis went missing off Mahukona on Tuesday morning. Davis was spearfishing with seven friends when they became separated, the Coast Guard reported.

Davis was last seen wearing white board shorts with black fins.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Ben Gates, Sector Honolulu Deputy Commander. “Working with the Hawaii County Fire Department, Navy, and Maui Fire Department our crews conducted 23 searches covering 1,101 square miles with no sign of Malcolm. While it is not an easy decision, we suspended the active search after sunset tonight pending any further new information.”

Hawaiʻi County Fire Department Jet ski operators were involved in the search, as well as a Hawaiʻi County Fire Department Rescue Boat crew, two Hawaiʻi County Fire Department Helicopter crews, Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrews, Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124), a Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew, and Maui Fire Department crews.