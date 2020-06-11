(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Hawaiʻi Island until 6 p.m. late this afternoon.

“Strong high pressure is forecast to stay northeast of the islands and maintain at least moderate trade winds into early next week,” a Thursday morning NWS weather discussion stated. “Trades will be strong and gusty over parts of Maui County and the Big Island through at least today as the high strengthens.”

The areas include North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and the windward-areas of Kaʻū.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 45 mph, are expected. Forecasters say winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

“Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas of all islands, and a few of these showers will venture well into the lee areas of the smaller islands,” the National Weather Service stated. “Frequency of these showers will be highest during the nights and mornings.”