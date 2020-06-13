(BIVN) – Kīlauea summit area trails in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, as well as places like the Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp, will reopen on Monday, June 15. The National park Service on that day will also resume the collection of entrance fees.

“Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues to increase community access to park roads, trails and scenic overlooks in phases,” a Friday media release stated. The following outdoor areas in the park will reopen by 9 a.m. on Monday:

Crater Rim Drive to Kilauea Military Camp, and to Devastation Trail parking lot

Kīlauea summit area trails, including Byron Ledge Trail (newly repaired following the 2018 eruption and summit collapse), Devastation, and Halema‘uma‘u trails

Kīlauea Iki Overlook and trail (one-way counterclockwise loop only)

Chain of Craters Road to Mauna Ulu parking lot

Chain of Craters Road to Mauna Ulu parking lot Pu‘uhuluhulu and trails near Mauna Ulu, including Nāpau and Nāulu trails (day use only)

Ka‘ū Desert and Mauna Iki trails (day use only)

The National Park Service says the following businesses in the park will also reopen with limited services:

Volcano House

Kilauea Military Camp

Volcano Art Center Gallery

“Services are limited, and visitors should bring everything they might need for a safe visit including water, meals, and hand sanitizer. Above all, visitors should pack their patience, avoid crowds, and have alternate destinations planned should parking lots be full,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh.

The following areas are already open in the park:

Mauna Loa Road to Kīpukapuaulu for vehicles, bicyclists and hikers, including Tree Molds and Kīpukapuaulu Trail. (The pavilion, picnic area and restroom remain closed).

Mauna Loa Road past Kīpukapuaulu is open for hikers and bicyclists to Mauna Loa Overlook at 6,662 feet, but is closed to vehicles for wildfire prevention.

Footprints Trail from Highway 11 to the Ka‘ū Desert Trail and Mauna Iki Trail junction, including the Footprints shelter.

Escape Road, for bicycling, horseback riding and hiking.

All other areas in the park remain closed at this time for public safety, including Nāhuku and Kīlauea Visitor Center, park officials say.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park offers this advice for recreating responsibly and acting with care at the park:

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and others.

Wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use your hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you feel sick, please visit another day.

Let wildlife be wild. Do not feed nēnē, the Hawaiian goose, and look out for them on roadways and in parking lots.

The National Park Service added: