The collapsed summit of Kīlauea Volcano and Mauna Loa are visible from Byron Ledge Trail. NPS Photo/Janice Wei.
More Areas Of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park To Reopen, Entrance Fees Resume
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - On Monday, June 15, the collection of entrance fees will resume at the park, and more areas will reopen for outdoor enjoyment and exercise by 9 a.m.
Byron Ledge Trail, which has been closed since the 2018 eruption and summit collapse of Kīlauea volcano, is one of the Kīlauea area trails that will reopen on Monday, June 15, 2020. NPS Photo/Janice Wei
(BIVN) – Kīlauea summit area trails in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, as well as places like the Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp, will reopen on Monday, June 15. The National park Service on that day will also resume the collection of entrance fees.
“Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues to increase community access to park roads, trails and scenic overlooks in phases,” a Friday media release stated. The following outdoor areas in the park will reopen by 9 a.m. on Monday:
Crater Rim Drive to Kilauea Military Camp, and to Devastation Trail parking lot
Kīlauea summit area trails, including Byron Ledge Trail (newly repaired following the 2018 eruption and summit collapse), Devastation, and Halema‘uma‘u trails
Kīlauea Iki Overlook and trail (one-way counterclockwise loop only) Chain of Craters Road to Mauna Ulu parking lot
Pu‘uhuluhulu and trails near Mauna Ulu, including Nāpau and Nāulu trails (day use only)
Ka‘ū Desert and Mauna Iki trails (day use only)
The National Park Service says the following businesses in the park will also reopen with limited services:
Volcano House
Kilauea Military Camp
Volcano Art Center Gallery
“Services are limited, and visitors should bring everything they might need for a safe visit including water, meals, and hand sanitizer. Above all, visitors should pack their patience, avoid crowds, and have alternate destinations planned should parking lots be full,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh.
The following areas are already open in the park:
Mauna Loa Road to Kīpukapuaulu for vehicles, bicyclists and hikers, including Tree Molds and Kīpukapuaulu Trail. (The pavilion, picnic area and restroom remain closed).
Mauna Loa Road past Kīpukapuaulu is open for hikers and bicyclists to Mauna Loa Overlook at 6,662 feet, but is closed to vehicles for wildfire prevention.
Footprints Trail from Highway 11 to the Ka‘ū Desert Trail and Mauna Iki Trail junction, including the Footprints shelter.
Escape Road, for bicycling, horseback riding and hiking.
All other areas in the park remain closed at this time for public safety, including Nāhuku and Kīlauea Visitor Center, park officials say.
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park offers this advice for recreating responsibly and acting with care at the park:
Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and others.
Wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use your hand sanitizer.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
If you feel sick, please visit another day.
Let wildlife be wild. Do not feed nēnē, the Hawaiian goose, and look out for them on roadways and in parking lots.
The National Park Service added:
The health and safety of park users, employees, volunteers, and partners continue to be paramount. While these areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services are limited. Park users should follow local area health orders from the Governor of Hawai‘i, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and other high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Park staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and will take any additional steps necessary to protect everyone’s health.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - On Monday, June 15, the collection of entrance fees will resume at the park, and more areas will reopen for outdoor enjoyment and exercise by 9 a.m.
Byron Ledge Trail, which has been closed since the 2018 eruption and summit collapse of Kīlauea volcano, is one of the Kīlauea area trails that will reopen on Monday, June 15, 2020. NPS Photo/Janice Wei
(BIVN) – Kīlauea summit area trails in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, as well as places like the Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp, will reopen on Monday, June 15. The National park Service on that day will also resume the collection of entrance fees.
“Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues to increase community access to park roads, trails and scenic overlooks in phases,” a Friday media release stated. The following outdoor areas in the park will reopen by 9 a.m. on Monday:
Chain of Craters Road to Mauna Ulu parking lot
The National Park Service says the following businesses in the park will also reopen with limited services:
“Services are limited, and visitors should bring everything they might need for a safe visit including water, meals, and hand sanitizer. Above all, visitors should pack their patience, avoid crowds, and have alternate destinations planned should parking lots be full,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh.
The following areas are already open in the park:
All other areas in the park remain closed at this time for public safety, including Nāhuku and Kīlauea Visitor Center, park officials say.
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park offers this advice for recreating responsibly and acting with care at the park:
The National Park Service added: