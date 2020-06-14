(BIVN) – There were 5 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Sunday. Four (4) of those cases were identified on Oʻahu, and one (1) was identified on Hawaiʻi island.

One New, Active Case On Hawaiʻi Island

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported one active case of COVID-19 on the Big Island today in a Sunday morning message. The new case ends a multi-week stretch of no reported active cases on the entire island. Civil defense said:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the Department of Health reports one new active case, for the Island of Hawaii, that is isolated at home and monitored by the Department of Health.



Although the Department of Health reports that this new case seems to be very isolated and connected to a previous travel related case, it is a reminder that the Coronavirus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy.

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)