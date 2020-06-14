BIVN graphic features the number of "active" cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code. Only one area - Puna - shows yellow, indicating "one to five cases" in that zip code area. This is a change from yesterday.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Sunday: One Active Case On Big Island, 5 Statewide
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Today, the Hawaii County Civil Defense reported one active case of COVID-19 on the Big Island, which "seems to be very isolated and connected to a previous travel related case."
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 5 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Sunday. Four (4) of those cases were identified on Oʻahu, and one (1) was identified on Hawaiʻi island.
One New, Active Case On Hawaiʻi Island
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported one active case of COVID-19 on the Big Island today in a Sunday morning message. The new case ends a multi-week stretch of no reported active cases on the entire island. Civil defense said:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the Department of Health reports one new active case, for the Island of Hawaii, that is isolated at home and monitored by the Department of Health.
Although the Department of Health reports that this new case seems to be very isolated and connected to a previous travel related case, it is a reminder that the Coronavirus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy.
Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)
Yesterday, 1,948 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
