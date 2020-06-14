(BIVN) – HPM Building Supply will get an additional 30 years on each of its three state land leases in Hilo.

HPM – or the Hawaii Planing Mill, Ltd., in business for nearly one hundred years – got the necessary approval from the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources this past Friday.



HPM’s current lease was set to expire on January 15, 2026, at the conclusion of a previously-granted ten year extension. The company made use of Act 149, enacted two years ago, which allows lease extensions of up to 40 years beyond the original term for leases located in the Hilo Community Economic District, or HCED, based on “substantial improvements” to the lease premises.

The signing of Act 149 was celebrated outside the HPM store in Hilo in July 2018.

It took another two years for HPM to end up before the BLNR. On Friday, HPM CEO Jason Fujimoto joined the State land board – along with his father and executive chairman, Michael Fujimoto – for the online meeting via Zoom.

“From our 10-year extension approved back in 2014, to today, you know it has been a long journey,” Fujimoto said. “HPM, as an original lessee, is thankful to finally have some certainty into the future and we really do look forward to moving with our substantial improvements and continued service to our Hilo community. For those of you who don’t know we do turn 99 years old this August, and again, we’re excited to do our part in revitalizing our business for future generations.”

A DLNR submittal for the agenda item details how the lease extension was worked out: