(BIVN) – There were eight (8) newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Monday, June 15. All eight (8) are on Oʻahu, according to the numbers provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.



One Active Case On Hawaii Island

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense provided some more information on the one active COVID-19 case on the Big Island this morning, saying:

The Department of Health reports that this case is very isolated and connected to a previous travel related case and is being monitored. This is a reminder that the Coronavirus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, and cleanliness.

Civil defense included “a grateful thank you to the community of Hawaii for doing your part” in its message.

COVID-19 Media Briefing Scheduled

Governor David Ige and Hawaiʻi health director Dr. Bruce Anderson will hold a media briefing today at 2:30 p.m.

Inter-island travel resumption is expected t be a primary topic of discussion. On Sunday, the State of Hawaiʻi issued a news release explaining that the mandatory travel and health forms are now available online. The release stated:

In advance of the reopening of interisland travel in Hawai‘i, on Tuesday, June 16, the Dept. of Health (DOH) is directing travelers to a new website, where you can download the mandatory interisland travel and health form. All of the details about new procedures related to interisland travel can be found [here].



Governor David Ige said, “I know family and friends across the state are looking forward to getting together when the interisland travel quarantine is lifted on Tuesday. Flying between islands will be a different experience. We ask for your patience as the new procedures are implemented. Do your part to make interisland travel safe – practice physical distancing and wear your face covering.” Governor Ige also strongly encourages people to fill in the form before they get to the airport.



Dr. Sarah Park, Hawai‘i State Epidemiologist and chief of the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division said, “Anyone contemplating traveling between islands beginning Tuesday, or thereafter, should go to the website, which includes a complete list of frequently asked questions. You can download the travel and health form, fill, print, and bring it with you to the airport.” Dr. Park added, “We all must continue the safe practices that led to the decision to resume interisland travel. These safe practices: physical distancing, using masks in public, washing our hands, and staying home when sick, are just as important now, as they were three months ago.”



State officials are working toward an online form that will be linked to a QR code for expedited scanning and screening at the airport, but that option is not available yet.



Travelers are encouraged, very much like in the post-911 world, to get to the airport in plenty of time to clear health screenings, which includes submittal of the travel form and a thermal screen. Anyone who does not provide the form or has a temperature of greater than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to fly. The health information is collected prior to TSA security screening.

New COVID-19 Dashboard

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has produced a new dashboard where residents can access the latest information on COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi. The new dashboard can be found here on the DOH website.



Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)