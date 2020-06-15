(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced today that the application period for the Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program starts today.

The program, authorized by the Hawai‘i County Council, will allow nonprofit organizations to apply for recovery funding to address damages suffered by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

“The new grant program is part of Puna’s roadmap to recovery,” said Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz in an administration press release. Kierkiewicz introduced the bill authorizing the program.

“Community is still reeling from the devastation brought by the Kīlauea eruption, but knows what it needs to bounce forward,” Kierkiewicz said. “I am honored to have worked with the Recovery Team to design a tool that empowers community to act. By leveraging this program, residents can implement community-based solutions that address the unique challenges they are seeing on the ground.”

According to the County news release:

Qualifying nonprofit organizations will have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 to apply. The program is supported by recovery funds provided by the State. Grants are capped at $500,000.



Applications and supporting documentation can be mailed to the Recovery Team at: 25 Aupuni St., Room 1301, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720.



Grants may be used for capital improvement purposes as long as the structure, property, fixture or road was destroyed, damaged or shown to be at risk by the eruption. Grantees must show that the properties or improvements were properly permitted and in compliance with State and County laws prior to the eruption.

For more information, visit the County’s Kīlauea eruption recovery website.