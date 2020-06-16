(BIVN) – Four (4) new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday at noon. All 4 cases were recorded on Oʻahu.

UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Three (3) adults and one (1) person under 18-years of age are the four (4) new COVID-19 cases being reported by DOH. All four cases were diagnosed on O‘ahu, but the residency of one case is still under investigation. Two cases involve household contact in separate households.

One Active Case On Hawaiʻi Island

According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, the number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island stands at one. “An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is presently being monitored by the Department of Health,” civil defense stated.

First Day Of Inter-island Travel Without Quarantine

Commencing today, inter-island travelers are no longer being subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. However, out-of-state travelers are still subjected to the 14-day quarantine policy, officials say.

“The State and Island of Hawaii are moving forward on reopening’s, but remember that the Coronavirus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies to protect our community,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “Please do your part to stop this virus.”

“It is safe to travel between islands,” Governor David Ige said in a Monday news briefing. According to the Hawaiʻi Joint Information Center:

Governor Ige asked interisland travelers to fill out the required travel and health form before arriving at the airport and to arrive early to have enough time to get through the new screening process. He reiterated that Hawai‘i continues to do great because most people are accepting personal responsibility such as physical distancing, wearing face covering, washing your hands, avoiding large groups, and staying home if you feel sick.

Kona Hospital Receives Millions In Federal Funding

Kona Community Hospital on Hawai‘i Island and Straub Medical Center on Oahu received a combined $11,927,758 in new federal funding to support health care services for vulnerable and low-income individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) on Tuesday. The two medical centers serve as safety net hospitals, Schgatz says, providing care to individuals regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay for health care services.

The new funding is part of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

“Kona Community Hospital and Straub Medical Center play an essential role in providing health care to our most vulnerable residents on the Big Island and Oahu,” said Senator Schatz, who is member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “With hospitals on the front lines of this global health crisis, this federal funding will provide important resources to make sure they remain operational so that everyone can get the care they need regardless of their ability to pay.”

