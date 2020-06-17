(BIVN) – There are now two (2) active cases of COVID-19 – and one new hospitalization – on Hawaiʻi island, according to a Wednesday update from the state health department.

Today’s newly reported case on the Big Island is part of the five (5) newly reported cases statewide. The other four (4) cases were identified on Oʻahu. One case was also removed the counts due to updated testing information, the State says, bringing the cumulative total statewide to 744 cases.

A new health department COVID-19 zip code area map, showing cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, now marks a new area of light yellow in the Hawaiian Ocean View area of Kaʻū. The color signifies at least one new case has been identified in that zip code area

