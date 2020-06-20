(BIVN) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake, located deep beneath the Pahala-area of Kaʻū, jolted Hawaiʻi island on Saturday.

The earthquake was first measured as a magnitude 4 but was revised downward to a 3.9 shortly after, and then down again to a magnitude 3.6. The quake was felt as a light shaking in Hilo.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement following the earthquake, saying a tsunami is not expected, although some areas may have experienced shaking.

Recorded at a depth of about 20 miles down, the quake appears to be part of the ongoing seismicity in the area. Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote about these earthquakes in an Information Statement back in April 2020: