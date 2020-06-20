(BIVN) – There remains only two (2) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, according to a Saturday morning message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency.

Civil Defense issued the following message on Saturday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health, is two. Both cases have been identified as travel related and emphasize the importance of caution while traveling. At this date for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized.



The Island of Hawaii is doing well in minimizing the spread and impact of this virus. During the weekend when we gather and enjoy the lifestyle of Hawaii, please continue practicing the policies of distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, face coverings, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy. All of these policies have one purpose; to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Thank you for listening.



Stay safe on this special day of World Peace and the First Day of Summer.

On Friday, the State of Hawaiʻi reported 27 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide, the highest number in Hawai‘i since April 2. Of that number, O‘ahu has 25 of the new cases, with one each on Maui and Kaua‘i.

Governor David Ige said the spike in cases “was anticipated as we began the process to re-open our community,” and added that the number “is still manageable, but it serves as a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant in the battle against COVID-19, especially because of the potential harm that the virus can cause to our most vulnerable populations.”