(BIVN) – The number of cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island remains unchanged as of the noon update from the Hawaiʻi health department. However, there were 14 newly reported cases of the virus statewide, and seven (7) of those 14 cases were identified on Kauai.

There are only two (2) active cases on the Big Island, the same as the day before. The 7 new cases on Kauai is due to a household cluster, the health department says.

This Hawaiʻi Joint Information Center update was issued Saturday before noon: