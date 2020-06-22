(BIVN) – There were four (4) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Monday. The new cases were apparently identified on Oʻahu, although the cumulative total number of cases only increased by two (2) since two (2) cases were removed from the totals due to updated information.



UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued this statement on the recent COVID-19 numbers:

After reporting 14 new cases on Saturday and 11 additional cases on Sunday, DOH is reporting four (4) new positive cases of coronavirus today, all of which are adults on O‘ahu. There is one (1) new case at the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which now has 15 confirmed cases: six (6) healthcare workers and nine (9) residents. As of yesterday, more than 500 residents and staff have tested negative, facility wide. DOH continues to investigate cases in care homes, including two additional ones in Kaneohe. In total, DOH says there are a total of eight (8) cases associated with community care homes in three separate locations on O‘ahu. Investigations and weekly testing are ongoing at these sites. Changes in the total cumulative case number include the removal of two earlier cases on Oʻahu due to a duplicated lab report and retesting of a previous case who was positive for influenza.

There were no new cases identified on the Big Island today. The County and State of Hawaiʻi are in agreement: there are three (3) active cases of COVID-19 identified on the Big Island.

Hawaiʻi County Seeks Proposals for 2nd CDBG Coronavirus Funds

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi’s Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is set to receive approximately $978,184 in a second allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV2) funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).



Under the CDBG-CV2 program, grants or loan assistance may be used by eligible public agencies and private non-profit organizations to prevent, prepare and respond to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are intended to target public health, housing and economic recovery needs in Hawaiʻi County that benefit low- and moderate-income persons. Projects could include constructing testing, diagnosis or treatment facilities; supporting new businesses or business expansion to create jobs in response to COVID-19; improving facilities to support social distancing and increased sanitation; and expanding microenterprises that address specific needs during quarantine related to medical assistance, food delivery, cleaning, and other essential services. Special preference will be given to proposed projects meeting the urgent needs of low- and moderate-income persons affected by COVID-19 as well as those that aid in stimulating the local economy.



The proposal forms and federal guidelines covering the eligible activities will be available beginning today, June 22 at the locations below or at the OHCD website. Original proposals with supporting documentation plus two (2) copies must be received by 4:30 p.m. on July 13, 2020 at:



Office of Housing & Community Dev. Office of Housing & Community Dev.

1990 Kinoʻole Street, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy

Suite 102 Building B, 2nd Floor

Hilo, HI 96720 Kailua-Kona, HI 96720

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)