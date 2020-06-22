(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, looks back on the tenure of Tina Neal as the HVO Scientist-in-Charge. Big Island Video News has added archival video stories to compliment the article.

The extraordinary leadership of Tina Neal as Scientist-in-Charge (SIC) of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) comes to an end this week, when she returns to the Alaska Volcano Observatory after fulfilling her five-year commitment to HVO. David Phillips, HVO’s Deputy SIC, will take the helm until Tina’s successor arrives.



By her own admission, nimbleness became a central theme of Tina’s leadership. She continually strived to move HVO forward as a responsive and innovative team during periods of rapid and remarkable changes on Kīlauea Volcano, within the observatory, and around the world.



Tina began her HVO leadership role in March 2015 just as Kīlauea’s “June 27th” lava-flow threat to Pāhoa ended. In May 2016, a new vent erupted on the flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, and by late July, the resulting lava flow entered the ocean at Kamokuna in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The lava entry quickly drew thousands of visitors on land and in boats to witness up close lava building new land.

Tina spurred HVO geologists to take a fresh and detailed look at hazards associated with the growth and collapse of active lava deltas as described in science publications and internal reports. Their analyses resulted in the designation of a high-hazard area extending a minimum distance of 300 m (984 ft) around the lava-entry zone. The National Park used this revised distance to establish a safe viewing area, which ultimately helped Park personnel to avert injuries or loss of life during a large lava delta collapse on New Year’s Eve in 2016.



On April 30, 2018, a large intrusion of magma into the lower East Rift Zone of Kīlauea began, prompting HVO to issue a Volcano Activity Notice describing the activity and indicating that an eruption was possible downrift (east) of Puʻu ʻŌʻō. On May 3, the first of many fissures erupted downrift of Puʻu ʻŌʻō in the Leilani Estates subdivision and nearby areas. Soon after, Kīlauea’s summit began collapsing as magma from the summit reservoir steadily moved into the lower East Rift Zone.

Tina was at the center of HVO’s response to this remarkable eruption and summit collapse. Earthquakes and ground settling at the summit soon damaged HVO’s main building, which forced the immediate and unprecedented move of the observatory’s center of operations from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park to temporary offices in Hilo, the first of three moves in less than a year.

During the 2018 events, HVO sustained 24/7 operations with support from nearly 100 scientists and volunteers chiefly from the USGS and University of Hawaiʻi. Tina was constantly on the move to bolster HVO’s response in order to provide up-to-date scientific information and warnings for the public, as well as Federal, State, and County incident command teams, and to research and document the eruption for real-time and future analyses of extensive data sets.