(BIVN) – There were three (3) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. All 3 cases were identified on Oʻahu.

There were no newly identified cases on Hawaiʻi island, and the number of active cases is now two (2) according to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

“The State and Island of Hawaiʻi continue to move forward on reopening as Hawaiʻi is in a good place because of your efforts of prevention,” this morning’s civil defense message stated. “In going forward, know the importance of continuing to follow the policies of distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, face coverings, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy. Do maintain social connections with the Kupuna. All of these policies have one goal; to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Scam Warning

The State of Hawaiʻi continues to warn of “a multitude of scams associated with the COVID-19 virus”, and provided the latest information involving scammers who are said to be impersonating contact tracers in an attempt to acquire personal information:

In its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, legitimate contact tracers are calling Hawaii residents who may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. While this is a vital tool to combat the pandemic, residents should verify that the call is coming from an authorized individual before providing any information. Red flags that the caller might be an impersonator include asking for your Social Security Number, bank information, or a form of payment.



According to a Better Business Bureau “Scam Alert,” this is how it works:



“You receive an unsolicited message via text, email, or a social media messenger. The message explains that you’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The message instructs you to self-isolate and provides a link for more information. Alarmed, you are tempted to click and get more details. But don’t fall for it! These links can contain malware that downloads to your device.



Another version of this scam involves a robocall claiming to be part of “contact and tracing efforts.” Again, the call informs you that you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. After electing to speak to a representative, the “contact tracer” asks you to verify personal information. This starts with questions about your full name and date of birth but can quickly move to Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and/or financial accounts.”



An authorized contact tracer will not disclose the identity of the person who tested positive but may ask you for names and contact information for everyone you came in close contact with while possibly infectious so that they can contact those individuals as well.



The DCCA Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) has a COVID-19 Resource website that includes additional information on different types of scams.

Drive Thru Meals On Thursday In Kona

La‘i‘Ōpua 2020 will be giving out free drive-thru meals at the La‘i‘Ōpua Community Center this Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

This flyer was shared by the legislative assistant to County Councilmember Karen Eoff:

FHB Gives $10,000 To Prevent Evictions

The following media release was issued by the Kuʻikahi Mediation Center:

The First Hawaiian Bank Foundation provided $10,000 to Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center to support the free Rapid Response Landlord Tenant Mediation Program, a joint project with West Hawai‘i Mediation Center.



Although state and federal eviction moratoriums have been extended, rent still accrues and is due unless there is a plan in place to work things out. To assist with difficult conversations, the island’s two non-profit community mediation centers are offering conflict resolution services free of charge for residential and commercial tenants and landlords in Hawai’i County who have been impacted due to COVID-19.



“Encouraging frank and productive communication is critical now more than ever,” said Ku‘ikahi Executive Director Julie Mitchell. “Landlords cannot afford to lose good tenants, especially given that vacancies may be difficult to fill with so many local businesses and residents in dire financial circumstances. Tenants cannot afford to owe thousands of dollars in back rent, only to be faced 3, 6, or 9 months later with eviction proceedings, business closures, awards for damages and garnishment, ruined credit ratings, bankruptcy, and/or nowhere to live or work.”



Mediation looks for mutually satisfying solutions for both landlords and tenants, with the help of neutral third parties—the mediators. To promote social distancing, mediation is available remotely via phone or video, as well as in person in certain cases with safety precautions.



“Mahalo to Chuck Erskine and the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation for supporting this coronavirus recovery program,” said Mitchell. “In addition, we appreciate all of our public, private, and non-profit sector donors.”



These donors include the County of Hawai’i, County of Hawai’i Department of Research and Development, Hawai’i Island REALTORS®, Hawai’i Island Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Hawai‘i island United Way, Hawai‘i Island United Way, Richard Smart Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Hilo Bay, Rotary Club of South Hilo Foundation, and West Hawai’i Association of REALTORS®.



In East Hawai‘i, call Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org. In West Hawai‘i, call West Hawai‘i Mediation Center at (808) 885-5525 or visit whmediation.org.

