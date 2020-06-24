(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency issued the following COVID-19 update on Wednesday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health, is three. The one increase from yesterday has been identified as travel related and emphasizes the importance of caution while traveling. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized.



For your information, an `ohana food service is scheduled for today in Puna at the Cooper Center in Volcano. Distribution will start at 10:00 this morning. Mahalo Hawaii Food Basket, their contributors, the Hawaii National Guard, Sherriff’s Department, and County Task Force for helping to provide this service.



As the State moves forward it is critical to continue the preventive measures of distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, and face coverings. And don’t forget to maintain social connections with the Kupuna. All of these policies have one goal; to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Thank you for listening and thank you for doing your part to keep Hawaii safe.



Take care of yourself and have a safe day.