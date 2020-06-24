(BIVN) – Organizers of the Big Island Chocolate Festival have announced that this year’s event has been cancelled. The following media release was issued on Tuesday:

Due to limitations on the size of groups during COVID-19, the Big Island Chocolate Festival is cancelled for 2020. The next festival will be April 30-May 1, 2021 at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.



Presented by the Kona Cacao Association (KCA), festival proceeds annually benefit a variety of local non-profits. The selected 2020 beneficiaries will be asked to participate for 2021. They include the culinary programs at Hawaii Community College Palamanui, Hawai‘i Island High Schools and Maui Community College, plus Hawaii Institute of Pacific Agriculture, Friends of the NELHA, Big Island Music & Arts Academy and Kona Dance & Performing Arts. Over the last eight years, the festival has awarded over $140,000 to local beneficiaries.

Event organizers say you can already buy tickets for next year at the Big Island Chocolate Festival website.

Also on Tuesday, the County of Hawaiʻi announced the cancellation of two annual, outdoor events: The Richardson Rough Water Swim and the ‘Ohana Fishing Tournament. The County wrote in a media release: