(BIVN) – The Friends of NELHA is now going be a new name: the Keahole Center for Sustainability, or KCS.

The nonprofit that provides tours of NELHA’s Hawai‘i Ocean and Science Technology Park in Kona is undergoing a rebranding, with a new vision, operators say. KCS operates out of the iconic Gateway Energy Center, the first certified LEED Platinum resource-efficient building in Hawaiʻi.

Tours are being revamped due to COVID-19 and will resume in mid-July, according to a press release.

The news release also reported:

This spring, KCS developed a suite of new educational programing offering a robust portfolio of virtual, E learning content. Available for educators, the programs include interactive workshops with live Q & As, hands-on art projects and engaging video interviews at HOST sites. Also, a new, weekly Community Connection series is available at kcshi.org and KCS’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Educating and inspiring people of all ages toward the responsible use of renewable resources for energy, aquaculture, research, STEM career opportunities and conservation is our new vision,” states Candee Ellsworth, KCS executive director. “To this end, we will share information about HOST tenants and others practicing the culturally sensitive and environmentally sound use of sunlight and seawater for a sustainable future for Hawai‘i.”