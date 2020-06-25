(BIVN) – Mayor Harry Kim issued his COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 9 on Thursday, allowing for more reopenings on the Big Island.

The new rule notes that the County and State of Hawaiʻi is within the

“Act with Care” phase of the State Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience. “With the decline of active COVID- 19 cases in the County of Hawaiʻi, reopening of more medium risk operations and activities can be allowed,” the rule states. “Unless otherwise specified in this rule, all businesses, operations, and activities are permitted to re-open but remain subject to all restrictions and physical distancing requirements of this rule,” as well as all state and federal laws and guidelines.

Here are the primary changes:

Bars May Reopen

The Emergency Rule No. 9 Rule lists these specific requirements for bars:

Limit groups within the bar to a maximum of ten (10) individuals per group.

Ensure groups within the bar maintain at least six (6) feet of separation from other groups.

Prohibit groups within the bar from intermingling.

Designate areas to separate groups at least six (6) feet apart from each other. (E. g., through ropes or other physical separation for standing areas, or the seating of guests at separate tables, or both).

coverings. Ensure all customers wear face coverings when entering and leaving the bar, but allow customers to remove the face covering while in the bar.

Swimming Pools May Reopen

Swimming pools may reopen on or after Monday, July 13, “with modified days/hours of operations and modified rules in effect as established by the Director of Parks and Recreation.”

Camping Is Permitted, With Conditions

The following campsites will be open for use beginning Monday, July 13:

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area

Spencer Park at ʻOhaiʻula Beach

Kohanaiki Beach Park

The following campsites will be open for use beginning Saturday, August 1:

Laupahoehoe Pt. Beach Park

Kapaʻa Beach Park

Mahukona Beach Park

Hoʻokena Beach Park

Punaluʻu Beach Park

Whittington Beach Park

All other campsites remain closed until further notice unless use is specifically approved by the Director, the rule states.

The County says “all campers shall be responsible to disinfect / sanitize all common contact surfaces (such as grills, picnic tables, water faucets, restroom fixtures, showers, etc.) prior to and immediately following each person’s use,” and that “all campers shall provide their own disinfecting / sanitizing supplies and accessories necessary to comply with the preceding requirement and as required to maintain their individual health and safety.”

Also, “all tents/canopies belonging to campers from the same group shall be separated by a minimum of ten (10) feet. All tents/ canopies belonging to separate groups of campers shall be separated by not less than twenty (20) feet,” the County rule mandates.

Organized Team Sports

Outdoor organized team sports, such as baseball, softball, soccer, futsal, football (tackle, flag, or touch), rugby, volleyball, basketball and similar sports that are customarily and traditionally played at outdoor venues (hereinafter “Sports Program(s)”) are permitted to resume operations as follows:



a. Phase 1: Effective immediately, Sports Programs may resume operations limited to sports conditioning, individual skill development and controlled group situational drills ( hereinafter collectively “Practice( s)”) for participants and coaches under the following conditions and requirements:



i) Physical distancing of not less than six ( 6) feet between individuals shall always be maintained to the maximum extent practicable.



ii) Groups are limited to a maximum of thirty five (35) individuals (includes athletes, coaches, managers, staff, etc. required to successfully implement a practice session) from a single Sports Program. (This is a specific exception from the rule limiting groups to 10 persons at an outdoor gathering.)



iii) Where multiple Sports Programs are present at the same facility, not less than twenty (20) feet of separation shall always be maintained between separate Sports Programs. (Mingling of individuals between Sports Programs shall not be permitted.)



b. Phase 2: effective Monday, July 20, 2020, Sports Programs may resume full regimen practices and scrimmages ( hereinafter collectively “Training”) and competitive play under the following conditions and requirements:



i) Excluded from this section are outdoor sports and similar activities that require sustained close contact, such as football, rugby, basketball, boxing, wrestling, martial arts, mixed martial arts, etc. These close contact sports may continue under Phase I (above).



ii) Competitive play shall be limited to one Sports Program competing against another Sports Program ( e.g., one baseball team playing against another). (This is a specific exception from the rule limiting groups to 10 persons at an outdoor gathering.)



iii) Groups are limited to two (2) Sports Programs on a common outdoor sports field, court, etc. at the same time.



1) Where competitive play or Training is scheduled in proximity to other competitive play or Training, not less than twenty (20) feet of physical separation shall always be maintained.



2) No mingling shall be allowed between members of separate Sports Programs



c. For Phase 1 and Phase 2, Sports Program operators shall ensure that:



i) Physical distancing protocols and procedures exist, are communicated to and understood by athletes, coaches, managers, staff, scorekeepers/ statisticians, and officials/ referees/umpires (hereinafter collectively “Participants”) and parents/guardians, family members, friends, supporters and spectators ( hereinafter collectively “Non-Participants”).



ii) Close contact engagements beyond those necessary to carry out Practices, Training and competitive play (e.g., huddles, high -fives, fist – bumps, post -game handshakes, team cheers, etc.) shall not be permitted.



iii) Specific considerations are implemented and enforced pertinent to the configuration and controlling physical features of the sports venue relative to the athletic activity engaged in including, but not limited to, maintaining unhindered access to entrances/exits, controlling queues, identifying and accounting for bottlenecks, respecting maximum occupancy of venues and portions thereof, etc.



iv) All Participants are screened for illness and symptoms of COVID- 19 prior to entering the facility each time Practices, Training and competitive play will occur.



v) Participants and Non -Participants always wear face coverings when arriving, spectating, and leaving. Participants actively engaged in Practices, Training or competitive play, where and when face coverings pose an increased safety risk, shall not be mandated to wear a face covering.



vi) There is no socializing in groups before or after designated times for Practices, Training, and competitive play.



vii) Individuals from outside the Sports Program are limited in their interactions with Participants during drop off/ pick up.



viii) Any Participant who has tested positive for COVID- 19 may not attend Practices, Training or competitive play until they are cleared for release from isolation according to CDC guidelines and cleared to return by a healthcare provider.



ix) Any Participant exposed to a person with a confirmed or probable case of COVID- 19 may not attend Practices, Training, competitive play, or any other activity of the Sports Program until they have completed quarantine following CDC guidelines.



x) All program activities are evaluated to identify and mitigate ” high- risk” activities (shared equipment, incidental close contact, etc.) to reduce or prevent COVID- 19 transmission.



d. Individuals shall comply with any lawful requirements imposed by the Sports Program operator.



e. Nothing in this section requires a public or private Sports Program to open or resume operations.

Nightclubs, Large Venues, Road Races Still Closed

The COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 9 says these businesses, operations and activities identified below shall remain closed:

Nightclubs

Large indoor venues (concerts, sports, conventions, expos)

Large outdoor venues (concerts, sports, conventions, expos)

Road races (marathons, triathlons, etc.)

Note, however, travel to engage in minimum basic operations of the businesses and operations identified above is allowed, including the minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’ s inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, and related functions as well as the minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences. Minimum basic operations do not include in- person public/customer contact.

This rule will take effect on June 26, 2020.