(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Boris has formed over the Eastern Pacific, about 1,330 miles east southeast of Hilo.

The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Depression Three-E had been upgraded to TS Boris in the 11 a.m. HST update. “Convection has increased further in association with the tropical cyclone, with the center now under a poorly-organized band or dense overcast,” the forecasters wrote. Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph.

Boris is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and the National Hurricane Center says this motion is expected to continue tonight. But the system is not expected to last long, forecasters say.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 11 a.m. HST: