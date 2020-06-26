(BIVN) – There were seventeen (17) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Friday, most of them on Oʻahu, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 866.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says that one case was removed from the counts as a result of updated information.

The cumulative total number of cases on Hawaiʻi island remains 86. Only two (2) of those Big Island cases are considered by the State to be active.

In its morning update, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported three (3) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island. Civil Defense stated:

on June 26, 2020 at 8 a.m. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defenseon June 26, 2020 at 8 a.m. On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health, is three. The one increase from yesterday has been identified as travel related and again emphasizes the importance of caution while traveling. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized. For your information, there are two `ohana food service scheduled for today. One in North Hilo at the Papaaloa Community Center. Distribution starts at 10:00 this morning. The second food service is in Hamakua at the Honokaa Sports Complex. Distribution starts at 1:00 this afternoon. Mahalo Hawaii Food Basket and all the contributors for making this possible and to the National Guard, State Sherriff’s, and County Task Force for helping. Thank you for listening and please know the importance of continuing to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and cleanliness.

There are still far fewer visitors arriving in Hawaiʻi than there were at this time one year ago.