(BIVN) – On Saturday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message reported three (3) active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The message included a statement on the growing number of cases reported on the U.S. mainland.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense

on June 27, 2020 Hawaiʻi County Civil Defenseon June 27, 2020 On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health stands at 3. At this date for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized. Many areas of the Country are experiencing increasing huge numbers of coronavirus, causing them to take steps backwards in opening of activities such as beaches and bars. Hawaii remains in a good place due to our low numbers of active cases because of your following preventive measures. We must continue to follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing, and cleanliness. It is all of our responsibility to keep Hawaii safe.

Hawaiʻi First COVID-19 Death In 1.5 Months

Last night, the Hawaiʻi health department reported the death of an elderly Honolulu man due to COVID-19. He is the 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus. The last reported death was on May 3, officials say.

Governor David Ige expressed his condolences. “This is the worst way to emphasize the need for all of us to continue safe practices such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand washing,” said Governor Ige. “We must protect our kupuna and others who are at high risk, by practicing personal responsibility, especially around others outside our own immediate family or household.”

Survey Alarms Officials

The Hawaiʻi Health Department says a follow-up survey “shows an alarming decrease” among Hawai‘i residents who follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines.