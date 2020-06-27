(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for Hawaiʻi shores starting on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says surf heights will start building through the day on Sunday, peaking Sunday night at 6 to 10 feet, and continuing through the day Monday.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” forecasters said.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following:

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Beaches may be closed without notice.

Weather forecasters also advised boaters “should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.”