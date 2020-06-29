$54 Million To Help Hawaii K-12 Schools Support low Income Students
by Big Island Video News
WASHINGTON - 97,000 students in Hawaiʻi are expected to benefit from this new funding, says U.S. Senator Brian Schatz.
(BIVN) – Title 1 funding for Hawaiʻi schools will increase by $3 million for the 2020-2021 school year, and will include $14,451,796 for schools in Hawaiʻi County.
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz made the announcement on Monday in this media release:
Today U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that Hawai‘i K-12 schools will receive $54,188,328 in new federal funding for the 2020-2021 school year to support initiatives aimed at helping educate low income students. Authorized under Title I Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, the funds will be given directly to local education agencies to provide extra academic support at schools where a disproportionate number of students live in poverty. The funds can be used for teacher professional development, additional teachers, new technology, and academic programs among others.
“This new federal funding means local schools will have more resources for students from low-income families,” said Senator Schatz. “These funds can help cover the costs of teacher training, new technology, and course materials.”
In Hawai‘i approximately 97,000 public school students are enrolled in Title I schools.
Title I funding is the largest source of federal funding for elementary and secondary education in the country. The grants provide financial assistance to school districts for services that improve the teaching and learning of children at risk of not meeting academic achievement requirements. Based on a variety of factors such as per-pupil expenditures, poverty, and population estimates, Title I Grants are targeted to help students who reside in high concentration areas of children from low-income families. Hawai‘i’s local education agencies expect to receive these funds by July 1, 2020.
This year’s funding is an increase of $2,958,764 from the -2020 school year. The counties and grant fund amounts are as follows:
Hawai‘i County: $14,451,796
Honolulu County: $32,938,682
Kauai County: $1,996,481
Maui County: $4,779,116.
In addition, Hawai‘i will receive $22,254.00 in Title I Part D Subpart grants. This funding is distributed to schools with high numbers or percentages of children and youth in locally operated juvenile correctional facilities, including facilities involved in community day programs.
