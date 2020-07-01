(BIVN) – As of noon on July 1st, there were nine (9) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, the health department says. Once again, most of those new cases are on Oʻahu, with seven (7) cases counted in Honolulu and two (2) cases counted on Maui, when comparing today’s totals to the numbers reported on Tuesday.

There are no new cases on Hawaiʻi island, however there is one new hospitalization. This morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported three (3) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, although the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported only two (2) active cases on the island in its noon update.

“As reported, the majority of states in our country are continuing to see an increase of large numbers of people being infected by the Coronavirus,” a morning message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “Hawaiʻi remains in a very good place because of your care of following preventive measures. You are asked to continue and even get better in following the health policies of keeping Hawaiʻi safe. This is a community issue and we need your help. Follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness.”

“It is all of our responsibility to keep Hawaiʻi safe,” the civil defense message said.

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)