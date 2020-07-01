(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi today issued a new set of interim guidelines, in order to protect the UH community and slow the spread of COVID-19 on its 10 campuses statewide.

University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner presented the new guidelines during a Wednesday news conference. The university also issued this news release with the details:

The interim guidelines cover multiple aspects of operations, and each of the 10 campuses will develop their own operational plans that take into consideration their unique location, facilities, programs needs and available resources. Work on the campus plans has been underway since May, and each campus is expected to make further announcements in the coming weeks. The first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester is Monday, August 24.



The interim COVID-10 guidelines were developed under guidance issued by local, state and federal authorities with input from UH public health and medical experts. They are subject to change as the university goes through the consultation with unions, state and county leaders and other stakeholder groups. Updates are also expected as government guidance continues to evolve and more is learned about the virus.



“It is a monumental task to prepare for an unprecedented semester, and I thank the teams that have come together to enable these initial guidelines, which represent a significant step forward in ensuring safe environments for our campus communities,” said UH President David Lassner. “Of course, the single best way we protect ourselves and each other is to follow the now basic rules in preventing the spread of COVID-19—staying home when you’re sick, wearing face coverings, washing your hands regularly and maintaining safe physical distancing.”

Here is a summary of the UH COVID-19 Guidelines, which officials say apply to all UH operations and activities on campuses and at off-site facilities and cover all students, employees and visitors:

Wearing facial coverings when interacting in-person with others, (with exceptions for those with medical conditions and children under the age of 5 years) and when indoors, in common areas and where physical distancing is not possible (face coverings are not required while working or studying in isolation and where safe physical distancing can be practiced)

Staying home when ill or possibly exposed to the virus, washing hands regularly and practicing physical distancing

Safety practices to screen, report, monitor and manage COVID-19 cases

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of buildings, classrooms, work spaces and frequently touched surfaces and/or equipment

Providing cleaning/sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer in each classroom and sanitizing dispensers located at classroom building entryways

Campus signage promoting common recommended guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Reducing the number of in-person courses by using online and hybrid options while ensuring students can achieve the same learning objectives regardless of instructional format

Reconfiguring classrooms and work environments to meet the recommended 6 feet of social distance and installing physical barriers such as plexiglass at public-facing transaction counters and where 6-foot social distancing is difficult or not possible

Controlling the flow of people within buildings by adjusting entry and exit points

Modifications to residence halls and campus eateries to ensure access to student support services, protocols for food handling

Guidance on facilities usage for campus and non-campus events

Providing resources for mental health support, coping with stress and assisting individuals in domestic violence situations

“As the state’s sole provider of public higher education, UH is fully committed to providing affordable and engaging education to all of the people of Hawaiʻi with appropriate health and safety provisions in place,” Lassner in the news release. “At this moment in time, UH is more critical than ever to help the state recover from this pandemic and shape a better future for our people and our islands.”